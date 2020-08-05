Home Reality Show Mulan: il live action debutta su Disney + ed è pagamento

Mulan: il live action debutta su Disney + ed è pagamento

Di
Maurizio R
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 13:21
CONDIVIDI

Il live action di Mulan debutterà sulla piattaforma digitale Disney +. La visione del film però non è inclusa nel pacchetto e costa ben 30 dollari.

Il live action di Mulan era una delle pellicole più attese dai fan della Walt Disney, ma a causa della pandemia l’uscita è stata rimandata più e più volte. Tanto da spingere la casa produttrice a prendere una drastica decisione. Per alcuni paesi, tra cui l’America, il film non uscirà nelle sale ma sulla piattaforma digitale Disney +.

SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Beyoncé pubblica Black Is King: il nuovo album Disney+

Il Live Action di Mulan uscirà su Disney + per vederlo il solo abbonamento non sarà sufficiente, ci vorrà un ulteriore costo aggiuntivo di quasi 30 dollari.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE