Mulan: il live action debutta su Disney + ed è pagamento

Il live action di Mulan debutterà sulla piattaforma digitale Disney +. La visione del film però non è inclusa nel pacchetto e costa ben 30 dollari.
Il live action di Mulan era una delle pellicole più attese dai fan della Walt Disney, ma a causa della pandemia l’uscita è stata rimandata più e più volte. Tanto da spingere la casa produttrice a prendere una drastica decisione. Per alcuni paesi, tra cui l’America, il film non uscirà nelle sale ma sulla piattaforma digitale Disney +.
SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Beyoncé pubblica Black Is King: il nuovo album Disney+
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
"Hello All. The words Loyal, Brave, and True have never meant more to me than they do in this time, and I am very moved today to be able to announce that the new release date for our movie is July 24 2020 ❤️Once it is again safe to gather, to sit in a movie theatre together and share the experience of of a great story, we will be there. And we can’t wait to share Mulan’s journey with you all. Worldwide. On big screens. 🙏🌸" (via @NikiCaro)
Il Live Action di Mulan uscirà su Disney + per vederlo il solo abbonamento non sarà sufficiente, ci vorrà un ulteriore costo aggiuntivo di quasi 30 dollari.