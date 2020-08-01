Morto Alan Parker, il regista di Saranno Famosi: aveva 76 anni

Alan Parker si è spento all’età di 76 anni. Il regista, famoso per le pellicole di Saranno Famosi ed Evita, ha lasciato un vuoto nel mondo del cinema.
E’ recentemente venuto a mancare il regista Alan Parker a causa di una brutta malattia. Il British Film Institute, che ha dato la notizia, non ha voluto sbilanciarsi su quale fosse questo terribile male, che resta ancora sconosciuto ai fan dell’arista.
SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Addio al rapper Malik B: è morto uno dei fondatori dei ‘The Roots’
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Sad to hear of the death of film director Alan Parker. His first film, Bugsy Malone, was a film I was obsessed with when I was a kid, by far my favourite at the time. Saw it three times at the cinema, accompanied by my mum who I imagine had little patience for it even the first time around. I of course mentioned this when I met him – “Imagine if I tried to make that now – they’d call me a paedophile!” He went on to make many other great films including Mississippi Burning, Angel Heart, and especially Birdy, his underrated masterpiece. . Photographed in 2003ish on my old Mamiya RB67, which I wish I still had. . . . ￼ #sheffieldphotographer #sheffieldphotographers #sheffieldphotography #sheffield#portrait#portraitphotographer#portraitphotography #portraits #portraiture#portraiturephotography#portrait #portrait_shots #alanparker#filmdirector#filmmakers #filmmakers
Alan ha girato numerosi film, tra cui Saranno Famosi, che ha segnato una generazione, ed Evita, che ha visto Madonna nel ruolo di protagonista.