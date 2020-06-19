Il Signore degli anelli | Morto l’attore Ian Holm: si è spento a 88 anni

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” they said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.” #thelordoftherings #lordoftherings #lotr #bilbo #lotrfamily