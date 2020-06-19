Home Gossip Il Signore degli anelli | Morto l’attore Ian Holm: si è spento...

Il Signore degli anelli | Morto l’attore Ian Holm: si è spento a 88 anni

Il Signore degli anelli | Nelle scorse ore è venuto a mancare l’attore Ian Holm. La stella della saga cinematografica si è spento all’età di 88 anni.

La saga de Il Signore degli anelli deve dire addio ad uno dei suoi protagonisti. E’ venuto a mancare, all’età di 88 anni, l’attore Ian Holm. Ad annunciare la triste notizia è stato il suo ufficio stampa, che ci ha tenuto a chiarire che l’attore si è spento serenamente.

E’ morto Ian Holm del Signore degli anelli. L’attore aveva preso parte anche ad altri progetti importanti come Alien.

