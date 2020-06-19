Il Signore degli anelli | Morto l’attore Ian Holm: si è spento a 88 anni

Il Signore degli anelli | Nelle scorse ore è venuto a mancare l’attore Ian Holm. La stella della saga cinematografica si è spento all’età di 88 anni.
La saga de Il Signore degli anelli deve dire addio ad uno dei suoi protagonisti. E’ venuto a mancare, all’età di 88 anni, l’attore Ian Holm. Ad annunciare la triste notizia è stato il suo ufficio stampa, che ci ha tenuto a chiarire che l’attore si è spento serenamente.
“It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88,” they said. “He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer,” adding that his illness was Parkinson’s related. “Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely.” #thelordoftherings #lordoftherings #lotr #bilbo #lotrfamily
E’ morto Ian Holm del Signore degli anelli. L’attore aveva preso parte anche ad altri progetti importanti come Alien.