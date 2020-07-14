Johnny Depp | L’assistente contro Amber Heard: “E’ sociopatica”

Johnny Deep | Il suo assistente Stephen Deuters ha testimoniato a favore della star di Hollywood durante il processo di diffamazione contro il The Sun, definendo Amber Heard una persona sociopatica.
L’assistente di Johnny Deep ha testimoniato a suo favore durante il processo per diffamazione contro la testata The Sun, che aveva definito l’attore come un uomo violento.
Stephen Deuters, questo è il nome dell’assistente, si è schierato contro Amber Heard definendola una sociopatica e machiavellica.