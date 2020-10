View this post on Instagram

#eczemaawarenessweek Some pictures from the past months, that can be helpful for people without eczema to understand what eczema is. Recently I have read an article that described eczema as "itchness and dryness". That's right, but it is not just that. It's chronic illness, more complex than itchy and dry skin.