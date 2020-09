View this post on Instagram

Palo Alto Fire Department’s E65 performing burn operations on the #CreekFire tonight. Using fire to fight fire is an important tactic in the mitigation of large wildland incidents like these. By removing unburned fuel between the main body of the fire and nearby structures, firefighters can significantly slow, if not stop altogether, the progression of the fire. We’re grateful for the hard work of our personnel, day and night, at home as well across the state, during these times. #paloalto #paloaltofire #wildfire #mutualaid #striketeam #wildland