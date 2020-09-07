Ethan is Supreme, il make-up artist Ethan Peters è morto: lo youtuber da 5 milioni di view ha lasciato amici e parenti all’età di 17 anni.

Il make up artist, Ethan Peters alias Ethan is Supreme è morto a 17 anni per un apparentemente overdose da Xanax.

Con i suoi video da oltre 5 milioni di views e una community Instagram da 500 mila follower, era diventato popolare in poco tempo e deteneva il primato come uno degli influencer più giovani.

La comunicazione ufficiale è avvenuta dal collega youtuber SL04N: “Ethan Peters aka Ethan is Supreme has passed away at 17 years old from an apparent Xanax overdose. While he’s made some bad decisions in the past, no one deserves their life to be taken from addiction.”

Ava Louise: “Spero che ci sia un aldilà e che tu stia facendo cose selvagge lassù”

Ava Louise, influencer e migliore amica di Ethan lo ricorda con un post instagram:

“Questo proprio qui è il mio migliore amico in tutto il mondo. È stata l’unica persona con cui ho parlato per mesi. Ero tutto solo e in difficoltà ed Ethan mi ha ispirato di nuovo. Era qui con me per il mio compleanno 2 settimane fa e sono così grata di averlo passato con lui.

Sono così fottutamente grato che sia volato alla Rutgers University per farmi visita. Abbiamo avuto la nostra ultima chiamata FaceTime ieri sera e mi dispiace così tanto di averlo interrotto. Non riesco a respirare. Questo è il peggior dolore che abbia mai provato. Iv ha perso amici ma mai un migliore amico. Ethan mi ha visto attraverso i miei momenti peggiori e ha celebrato i miei alti con me.

Era molto di più di quello che avete visto tutti online. I suoi fantastici genitori sono stati genitori per me quando i miei non erano i migliori, quindi per favore rispetta la loro privacy in questo momento. Ethan Peters, cazzo, sto per assicurarmi che la tua eredità viva su di te fosse destinata a così tanto, l’adolescente più intelligente che abbia mai conosciuto. Spero che ci sia un aldilà e che tu stia facendo cose selvagge lassù, cazzo, davvero.”