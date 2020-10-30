Durante la prima serata dei Live di X Factor 2020 i Melancholia, una delle band capitanate da Manuel Agnelli, hanno presentato il loro inedito Léon. Riascoltiamolo insieme.
Durante la prima serata dei Live di XFavtor 2020 i Melancholia, band formata da Benedetta, Filippo e Fabio, concorrenti nella categoria Gruppi affidata a Manuel Agnelli, hanno presentato il loro nuovo inedito Léon.
Il brano parla di un amore che sconfina nella violenza e nella criminalità, una relazione al limite proprio come quella del famoso film.
Melancholia, Léon: testo e video
Amor
You don’t find me
I’m a reckless
Are you knocking at
The door?
You don’t want to
Watch me bleed
You won’t find me
At home
Why’d they kill me?
I didn’t watch it
I don’t feel you
So close
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me Léon
Amor
Everybody
Dies around me
I can cry with
Dignity
I’m a toy girl
In your court-yard
You won’t find me
Léon
You can show your love Léon
I can sleep with you Léon
You can close your eyes Léon
You can laugh with me Léon
You can cry with me Léon
Drink with me your milk Léon
I can use your guns Léon
I can grow your plant Léon
Amor
It’s not a joke
I want to kill’em
I’m not looking for God
Léon
I’m a criminal
You’re a reckless
Why don’t you want me
Léon
They have killed you
And now I’m alone
This is from me
Amor
Ecco il testo tradotto: