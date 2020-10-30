Durante la prima serata dei Live di X Factor 2020 i Melancholia, una delle band capitanate da Manuel Agnelli, hanno presentato il loro inedito Léon. Riascoltiamolo insieme.

Durante la prima serata dei Live di XFavtor 2020 i Melancholia, band formata da Benedetta, Filippo e Fabio, concorrenti nella categoria Gruppi affidata a Manuel Agnelli, hanno presentato il loro nuovo inedito Léon.

Il brano parla di un amore che sconfina nella violenza e nella criminalità, una relazione al limite proprio come quella del famoso film.

Melancholia, Léon: testo e video

Amor

You don’t find me

I’m a reckless

Are you knocking at

The door?

You don’t want to

Watch me bleed

You won’t find me

At home

Why’d they kill me?

I didn’t watch it

I don’t feel you

So close

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me Léon

Amor

Everybody

Dies around me

I can cry with

Dignity

I’m a toy girl

In your court-yard

You won’t find me

Léon

You can show your love Léon

I can sleep with you Léon

You can close your eyes Léon

You can laugh with me Léon

You can cry with me Léon

Drink with me your milk Léon

I can use your guns Léon

I can grow your plant Léon

Amor

It’s not a joke

I want to kill’em

I’m not looking for God

Léon

I’m a criminal

You’re a reckless

Why don’t you want me

Léon

They have killed you

And now I’m alone

This is from me

Amor

Ecco il testo tradotto:

Amor

Non mi trovi

Sono una spericolata

Stai bussando alla porta?

Tu non vuoi Guardami sanguinare

Non mi troverai

A casa

Perché mi hanno ucciso?

Non l’ho guardato

Io non ti sento

Così vicino

Sono un criminale

Sei uno spericolato

Perché non mi vuoi

Léon

Amor

Tutto Muore intorno a me

Posso piangere con

Dignità

Sono una ragazza giocattolo

Nel tuo cortile

Non mi troverai

Léon

Puoi mostrare il tuo amore

Léon

Posso dormire con te

Léon

Puoi chiudere gli occhi

Léon

Puoi ridere con me

Léon

Puoi piangere con me

Léon

Bevi con me il tuo latte

Léon

Posso usare le tue pistole

Léon

Posso coltivare la tua pianta

Léon Amor

Non è uno scherzo

Voglio ucciderli

Non sto cercando Dio

Léon

Sono un criminale

Sei uno spericolato

Perché non mi vuoi Léon

Ti hanno ucciso

E adesso sono sola

Questo è da parte mia