Tweed: ecco tutti i modi per abbinare la giacca autunnale per eccellenza

View this post on Instagram

Taking a moment to reflect on the past year of the relaunched OliviaPalermo.com 💻, my first season of the Olivia Palermo Collection (including this fab Double-Breasted Jacket)🧥, and our ANNIVERSARY SALE 🛍!!! Have you read my most recent editor’s letter? Link in bio if not 😉👩‍💻⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📷: @johanneshuebl for @hamptonsmag