C’è vita su Venere? Forse abbiamo trovato qualcuno che ci fa compagnia

Exploring Hell. 🔥 Are you up for the challenge? ⁣ ⁣ With a surface temperature in excess of 840 degrees Fahrenheit and a surface pressure 92 times that of Earth, Venus can turn lead into a puddle and crush a nuclear-powered submarine with ease. ⁣ ⁣ It’s an EXTREME world … and we’re calling on YOU to help us explore it! ⁣ ⁣ @NASAJPL is running a public challenge to develop an obstacle avoidance sensor for a possible future Venus rover. Link in bio for more! ⁣ ⁣ 🏆 $15,000 🏆 10,000 🏆 $5,000⁣ ⁣ Image Credit: NASA