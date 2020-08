Sarah Jessica Parker: attrice, imprenditrice o corriere espresso?

View this post on Instagram

It was a lovely day. So nice to be in the shop with our customers (safely, 6 feet apart and with a mask!) and to speak to all those who called the boutique with questions and orders. I’m headed downtown to our customer in the West Village, dropping off her purchase. We will continue to offer same day Manhattan delivery, as well as offering virtual sales appointments for anyone who isn’t in New York or may not yet feel safe visiting us in store. Give the @sjpcollection store a ring for more details on any of the above (646-863-2133) and thank you all again for today. Thank you to all who visited and all who called. It was a wonderful day on 54th Street. X, SJ