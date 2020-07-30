La piattaforma di streaming Netflix fa il pieno di candidature con 160 serie TV, contro le 107 di HBO, in lista per la prima volta anche Apple TV e Disney+. Scopriamo insieme quali serie TV sono candidate agli Emmy Awards 2020.

La pandemia ha cambiato il nostro modo di vivere e comunicare. In questo contesto globale alterato e trasformato dalle intemperie del virus la cultura, il cinema, l’arte e lo spettacolo non si fermano. In particolare, il lockdown e la quarantena forzata hanno permesso una fruizione più ampia delle opere televisive, coronando gli Emmy Awards, gli Oscar della televisione.

Gli Emmy Awards 2020 ci saranno ma in maniera inedita.

L’appuntamento è previsto per il 20 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles ma per la prima volta nella sua storia, la 72esima edizione degli Emmy Awards si svolgerà in maniera virtuale, senza red carpet e sfilate ma solo con i vincitori in collegamento video, a differenza invece del Festival del Cinema di Venezia.

A condurre sarà, come annunciato precedentemente, Jimmy Kimmel.

Lo scorso anno, Game of Thrones, la serie HBO aveva conquistato il record di maggior candidature e vittorie con 57 vittorie in totale. Quest’anno il primato spetta non ad una serie TV specifica ma a una piattaforma: Netflix.

In gara per la 72esima edizione degli Emmy Awards oltre 500 produzioni realizzate tra giugno 2019 e maggio 2020, opere compiute prima dello scoppio della pandemia. Ma scopriamo insieme quali sono le candidate.

Ecco tutte le candidature agli Emmy Awards 2020

Netflix si è rivelato il re indiscusso della nuova edizione degli Emmy conquistando piazzamenti in dieci delle undici categorie e battendo HBO che nelle passate edizioni ne aveva diciassette su diciotto piazzamenti.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY:



Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu),

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE IN UNA MINISERIE:

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

MIGLIOR ATTORE IN UNA MINISERIE:

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA:

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Betty Gilpin (Glow)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY:

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE:

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE:

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen)

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

di Federica D’Amico