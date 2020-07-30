Addio al rapper Malik B: è morto uno dei fondatori dei ‘The Roots’

È morto all’età di 47 anni il rapper Malik B uno dei fondatori dei ‘The Roots’. Ad annunciare la morte del cantante è stato il gruppo stesso con un post sui social.

Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso gruppo con un post su Instagram in cui non è spiegata qual è la causa del decesso.

“È con la morte nel cuore e con gli occhi colmi di lacrime che purtroppo vi informiamo della morte del nostro amatissimo fratello e membro per molto tempo dei The Roots, Malik Abdul Basit. Possa essere ricordato per la sua devozione all’Islam, la sua amorevole fratellanza e la sua capacità innovativa come uno dei MC più dotati di tutti i tempi. Vi chiediamo di rispettare la sua famiglia e quella allargata nel nostro momento di lutto per una perdita così grande”.