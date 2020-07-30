Addio al rapper Malik B: è morto uno dei fondatori dei ‘The Roots’

È morto all’età di 47 anni il rapper Malik B uno dei fondatori dei ‘The Roots’. Ad annunciare la morte del cantante è stato il gruppo stesso con un post sui social.
Addio al rapper Malik B. È morto all’età di 47 anni uno dei fondatori del gruppo musicale ‘The Roots’.
Ad annunciarlo è stato lo stesso gruppo con un post su Instagram in cui non è spiegata qual è la causa del decesso.
“È con la morte nel cuore e con gli occhi colmi di lacrime che purtroppo vi informiamo della morte del nostro amatissimo fratello e membro per molto tempo dei The Roots, Malik Abdul Basit. Possa essere ricordato per la sua devozione all’Islam, la sua amorevole fratellanza e la sua capacità innovativa come uno dei MC più dotati di tutti i tempi. Vi chiediamo di rispettare la sua famiglia e quella allargata nel nostro momento di lutto per una perdita così grande”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
It is with heavy hearts and tearful eyes that we regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit. May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam, His loving brotherhood and his innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family and extended family in our time of mourning such a great loss.