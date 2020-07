Andrea Bocelli contro il Governo: “Io, umiliato dal lockdown”

View this post on Instagram

. Every promise is a debt. A special debt, in this case, one which is a joy to share. Little Virginia has been working hard over the past few weeks to honor her obligations. We now present our first duet, a jewel created long ago but which remains wonderfully current, a lied which speaks of love with an infinite tenderness. The piece is entitled “Iche Liebe Dich” and it is an affectionate mantra that says: I love you, as you love me, in the morning and the evening… It talks of sharing griefs, of consoling melancholy, and finally of God, invoking him to protect and bless. Thanks to the great Beethoven who, with his setting of an amateur’s poem (Karl Friedrich Herrosee), built a mountain out two blades of grass. Thanks to Virginia, for all those hours spent at the piano learning what has become “our song”. Thanks to all of you, for providing such a kind, friendly audience. We offer you this piece, this small promise that we have kept, to wish you a May filled with affection, in the hope that it will be a month of rebirth and re-found serenity for all. – Andrea . To support the @andreabocellifoundation fundraising click on link in bio