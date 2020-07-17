Morto Travell Mazion in un incidente stradale: aveva solo 24 anni

Travell Mazion è morto a soli 24 anni. La stella della boxe si è spento a causa di un incidente stradale che gli è risultato essere fatale.
Il pugile Travell Mazion è morto a soli 24 anni, ne avrebbe compiuto 25 tra pochi giorni. Lo sportivo ha perso la vita durante un incidente stradale in Texas dove è morto sul colpo dopo essersi scontrato con un’altra vettura in guida.
"I woke up this morning around 4am, and the first thing I saw, was terrible news. Undefeated Goldenboy Boxer, Travell Mazion, From Austin TX…had passed away from a car accident last night. This guy had so much ENERGY and lived up to his “Black Magic” nickname. He had so much promise, and it’s a shame, that we will not get to see him continue to flourish, as a man and a boxer. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to all of his friends, family and loved ones. RIP Champ." – Texas panelist Tommy Rush Jr @sneakerheadrush #TravellMazion #BlackMagic ❤🙏
Travell era una promessa del mondo dello sport, a gennaio aveva ottenuto il titolo di superwelter.