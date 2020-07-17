Home Attualità Morto Travell Mazion in un incidente stradale: aveva solo 24 anni

Morto Travell Mazion in un incidente stradale: aveva solo 24 anni

Di
Maurizio R
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 15:35
CONDIVIDI

Travell Mazion è morto a soli 24 anni. La stella della boxe si è spento a causa di un incidente stradale che gli è risultato essere fatale.

Il pugile Travell Mazion è morto a soli 24 anni, ne avrebbe compiuto 25 tra pochi giorni. Lo sportivo ha perso la vita durante un incidente stradale in Texas dove è morto sul colpo dopo essersi scontrato con un’altra vettura in guida.

SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Elvis Presley | Morto il nipote che assomigliava tantissimo al nonno

Travell era una promessa del mondo dello sport, a gennaio aveva ottenuto il titolo di superwelter.

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE