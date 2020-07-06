L’attore canadese Nick Cordero, attivo in campo televisivo, teatrale e cinematografico, è morto a soli 41 anni per coronavirus dopo l’amputazione della gamba.

Nick Cordero, attore canadese di teatro, televisione e cinema, è morto a soli 41 anni per coronavirus, 95 giorni dopo aver subito l’amputazione della gamba. Il decesso è avvenuto lo scorso 5 luglio e ad annunciare la sua scomparsa è stata la moglie Amanda Kloots che, su Instagram, ha pubblicato una foto e un lungo e toccante post dedicato al marito.

Nick Cordero morto a 41 anni, le parole della moglie Amanda Kloots: “il mio cuore è spezzato”

Dopo essere stato contagiato dal coronavirus, l’attore è stato ricoverato in clinica e le sue condizioni sono apparse subito gravissime. L’attore della serie tv americana Law and Order aveva subito anche l’amputazione di una gamba. Dopo 90 giorni di degenza presso l’ospedale Cedars-Sinai di Los Angeles, l’attore si è spento come ha annunciato la moglie con un toccante post su Instagram.

“Dio ha un altro angelo in Paradiso ora. Mio marito è morto questa mattina. Era circondato dall’amore della sua famiglia, cantava e pregava mentre lasciava dolcemente questa terra. Il mio cuore è spezzato perché non riesco a immaginare le nostre vite senza di lui. Nick era una luce così intensa. Era amico di tutti, amava ascoltare, aiutare e soprattutto parlare. Era un attore e musicista incredibile. Amava la sua famiglia e amava essere padre e marito. Ad Elvis e me mancherà in tutto”, ha scritto la moglie di Nick Cordero.

La donna ha poi ringraziato i medici e tutte le persone che sono state vicine a lei e al marito nel momento iù difficile della sua vita.