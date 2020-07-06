L’attore canadese Nick Cordero, attivo in campo televisivo, teatrale e cinematografico, è morto a soli 41 anni per coronavirus dopo l’amputazione della gamba.
Nick Cordero, attore canadese di teatro, televisione e cinema, è morto a soli 41 anni per coronavirus, 95 giorni dopo aver subito l’amputazione della gamba. Il decesso è avvenuto lo scorso 5 luglio e ad annunciare la sua scomparsa è stata la moglie Amanda Kloots che, su Instagram, ha pubblicato una foto e un lungo e toccante post dedicato al marito.
SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Ennio Morricone è morto | Deceduto nella notte a 91 anni
Nick Cordero morto a 41 anni, le parole della moglie Amanda Kloots: “il mio cuore è spezzato”
Dopo essere stato contagiato dal coronavirus, l’attore è stato ricoverato in clinica e le sue condizioni sono apparse subito gravissime. L’attore della serie tv americana Law and Order aveva subito anche l’amputazione di una gamba. Dopo 90 giorni di degenza presso l’ospedale Cedars-Sinai di Los Angeles, l’attore si è spento come ha annunciato la moglie con un toccante post su Instagram.
SULLO STESSO ARGOMENTO: Lutto per Gigi D’Alessio | “Ti ho voluto tanto bene uomo meraviglioso”
“Dio ha un altro angelo in Paradiso ora. Mio marito è morto questa mattina. Era circondato dall’amore della sua famiglia, cantava e pregava mentre lasciava dolcemente questa terra. Il mio cuore è spezzato perché non riesco a immaginare le nostre vite senza di lui. Nick era una luce così intensa. Era amico di tutti, amava ascoltare, aiutare e soprattutto parlare. Era un attore e musicista incredibile. Amava la sua famiglia e amava essere padre e marito. Ad Elvis e me mancherà in tutto”, ha scritto la moglie di Nick Cordero.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
La donna ha poi ringraziato i medici e tutte le persone che sono state vicine a lei e al marito nel momento iù difficile della sua vita.