Adele è dimagrita 30 kg grazie alla dieta Sirt e sfoggia la sua nuova forma fisica sui social: il personal trainer racconta il suo percorso.

Adele è riuscita a perdere 30 kg seguendo la dieta Sirt. La cantante ha pubblicato una foto sfoggiando la sua nuova linea su Instagram il giorno del suo complenno. La cantante ha deciso di seguire una dieta per la propria salute. Oggi, a spiegare il cambiamento dell’artista è il suo ex personal trainer Pete Geracimo che, su Instagram, ha pubblicato un lungo post raccontando le tappe del percorso di dimagrimento di Adele.

Adele, il personal trainer racconta il suo dimagrimento

L’ex personal trainer Pete Geracim che ha seguito Adele che ha seguito la dieta Sirt, con un lungo post su Instagram, ha raccontato il percorso di cambiamento della cantante. “Come ex personal trainer di Adele a Londra, è scoraggiante leggere commenti negativi e accuse fobiche che mettono in dubbio la genuinità della sua incredibile perdita di peso. Adele non ha mai preteso di essere diversa da quella che è“, scrive sui social l’ex personale trainer.

“Non ha mai fatto finta di essere qualcosa che non era. Quello che hai visto è quello che hai ottenuto. E ce ne siamo innamorati tutti. Quando è uscito l’album 25 e ha annunciato il tour, abbiamo dovuto prepararci per un programma estenuante di 13 mesi. In quel periodo ha cominciato ad allenarsi e a fare scelte alimentari migliori. Di conseguenza, ha perso notevolmente peso e la gente l’ha notato. La sua trasformazione fisica è rimbalzata su ogni media e l‘attenzione che ha generato è stata strabiliante. Non potrei essere più orgoglioso e felice per lei – aggiunge -. Questa metamorfosi non è per vendere album, per pubblicità o per essere un modello per gli altri: è solo per se stessa e per Angelo”, spiega Pete Geracimo.

Infine, il personal trainer spiega come l’intento di Adele non sia mai stato quello di far sentire sbagliati gli altri, ma di stare bene con se stessa.

“La mia speranza è che le persone apprezzino il duro lavoro che Adele ha fatto per migliorare se stessa solo per il suo bene e per quello della famiglia. Non ha perso peso per far sentire gli altri sbagliati”, conclude.

