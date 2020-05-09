Adele è dimagrita 30 kg grazie alla dieta Sirt e sfoggia la sua nuova forma fisica sui social: il personal trainer racconta il suo percorso.
Adele è riuscita a perdere 30 kg seguendo la dieta Sirt. La cantante ha pubblicato una foto sfoggiando la sua nuova linea su Instagram il giorno del suo complenno. La cantante ha deciso di seguire una dieta per la propria salute. Oggi, a spiegare il cambiamento dell’artista è il suo ex personal trainer Pete Geracimo che, su Instagram, ha pubblicato un lungo post raccontando le tappe del percorso di dimagrimento di Adele.
Adele, il personal trainer racconta il suo dimagrimento
L’ex personal trainer Pete Geracim che ha seguito Adele che ha seguito la dieta Sirt, con un lungo post su Instagram, ha raccontato il percorso di cambiamento della cantante. “Come ex personal trainer di Adele a Londra, è scoraggiante leggere commenti negativi e accuse fobiche che mettono in dubbio la genuinità della sua incredibile perdita di peso. Adele non ha mai preteso di essere diversa da quella che è“, scrive sui social l’ex personale trainer.
“Non ha mai fatto finta di essere qualcosa che non era. Quello che hai visto è quello che hai ottenuto. E ce ne siamo innamorati tutti. Quando è uscito l’album 25 e ha annunciato il tour, abbiamo dovuto prepararci per un programma estenuante di 13 mesi. In quel periodo ha cominciato ad allenarsi e a fare scelte alimentari migliori. Di conseguenza, ha perso notevolmente peso e la gente l’ha notato. La sua trasformazione fisica è rimbalzata su ogni media e l‘attenzione che ha generato è stata strabiliante. Non potrei essere più orgoglioso e felice per lei – aggiunge -. Questa metamorfosi non è per vendere album, per pubblicità o per essere un modello per gli altri: è solo per se stessa e per Angelo”, spiega Pete Geracimo.
Infine, il personal trainer spiega come l’intento di Adele non sia mai stato quello di far sentire sbagliati gli altri, ma di stare bene con se stessa.
As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss. In my personal experience of working with her through many highs and lows, she always marched to the beat of her own drum on her own terms. She never undermined her God-given talent in any way. She let her incredible voice do the talking, or should I say singing! She never once pretended to be something that she wasn’t. What you saw was what you got. And we all LOVED it! When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice. Her body transformation was splashed across every media outlet. The attention it generated was mind-blowing. Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo. My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around. #adele #fabulous #strong #songbird #transformation #powerful #voice #love #rumorhasit #pt
“La mia speranza è che le persone apprezzino il duro lavoro che Adele ha fatto per migliorare se stessa solo per il suo bene e per quello della famiglia. Non ha perso peso per far sentire gli altri sbagliati”, conclude.